InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives $85.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.40.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

