Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,068.89 ($66.23).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

LON ITRK traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,440 ($84.15). 258,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,080 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,350.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,478 ($84.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

