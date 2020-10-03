Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $69.32. 896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

