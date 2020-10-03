Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.92 and last traded at $118.92. Approximately 20,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 137,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32.

