Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. 108,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 144,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

