Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 63,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 89,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

