Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.48.

IVZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 468.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

