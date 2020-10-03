Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 1,761,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,332,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

