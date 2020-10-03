Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 3,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 5,797.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.