ION Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $321,376.01 and approximately $119.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005710 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,447,967 coins and its circulating supply is 13,547,967 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.