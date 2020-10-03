iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Up 1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s stock price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $80.74. Approximately 348,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 724,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

