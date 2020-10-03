iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.33. 579,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 763,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.