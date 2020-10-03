iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

