iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 283,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 179,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.