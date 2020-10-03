iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.43. 337,856 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.