iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.14. 717 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.