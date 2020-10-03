iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.07. 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.