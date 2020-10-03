iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 9,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.