iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.63. 68,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

