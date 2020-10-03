iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 3,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.