iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.18. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.