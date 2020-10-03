Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

