Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
