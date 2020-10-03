ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113 ($1.48).

Shares of LON:ITV traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.92 ($0.91). 24,072,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,048,979. ITV has a one year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

ITV (LON:ITV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that ITV will post 1378.2891755 EPS for the current year.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.72).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

