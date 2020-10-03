IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 686,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $537.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

