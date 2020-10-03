Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.66.

JHG stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

