Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.30. 3,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.