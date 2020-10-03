Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 82,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 170,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Japan Gold in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Japan Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

