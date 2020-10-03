JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. JD.Com posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1,493.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,613,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 226.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

