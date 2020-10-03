Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

ACB stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618,356 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 326,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

