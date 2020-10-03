Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. CARLSBERG AS/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

