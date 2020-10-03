Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.