John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000.

