John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HPF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 35,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

