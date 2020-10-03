John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 35,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,224. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

