John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,359. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

