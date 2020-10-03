John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,095. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

