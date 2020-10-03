JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (JPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on November 20th

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JPS opened at GBX 517 ($6.76) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 514.87 ($6.73).

In other JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos news, insider Deborah Guthrie bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £9,934.80 ($12,981.58).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

