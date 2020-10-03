JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $92.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

