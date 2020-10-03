JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

FERGY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

