JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.