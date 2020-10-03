JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 400 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

