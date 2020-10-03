JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.64 ($8.98).

FRA TKA opened at €3.88 ($4.56) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.86.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

