JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (JCGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.34) on Friday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

In other news, insider David Graham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £15,300 ($19,992.16).

