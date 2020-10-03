Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of JE stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

