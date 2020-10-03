KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. KemPharm has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.