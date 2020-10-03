Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €30.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($50.05).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.75. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.