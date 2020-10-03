KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

