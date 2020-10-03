Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Up 16.8%

Kewpie Corp (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) shot up 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28. 988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

Kewpie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, thick omelets, and shredded eggs; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, boxed lunches and rice balls, and packaged salads.

