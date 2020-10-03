KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AME. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

AME stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

