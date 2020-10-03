Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 1,235,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after acquiring an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

